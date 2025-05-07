Promising Penny Stocks To Watch Today – May 5th

N2OFF, BigBear.ai, Wolfspeed, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Firefly Neuroscience, NuCana, and JetBlue Airways are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small companies that typically trade for less than $5 per share, often on over-the-counter markets or “pink sheets” rather than on major exchanges. Because they generally have low market capitalizations, thin trading volume and wide price swings, penny stocks are highly volatile and carry a greater risk of fraud and manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

N2OFF (NITO)

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

NASDAQ:NITO traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $0.65. 562,111,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,542,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. N2OFF has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $3.26. 49,406,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,149,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $947.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.32.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

NYSE:WOLF traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $4.23. 31,755,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,118,161. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.15. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.82. 26,498,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,543,260. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.

Firefly Neuroscience (AIFF)

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

NASDAQ:AIFF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.68. 28,633,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. Firefly Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

NuCana (NCNA)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

NCNA stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,646,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,292. NuCana has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.64.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.68. 17,960,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,249,174. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.69. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

