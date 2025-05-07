Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter. Rapid Micro Biosystems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 48.05% and a negative net margin of 184.93%. On average, analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of RPID stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.