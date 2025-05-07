Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 59,050 Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 106,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,324 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,421,000.

FINS opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd.

