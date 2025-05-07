Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,886 WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 406.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 103,301 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in WK Kellogg by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WK Kellogg by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 127,984 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of WK Kellogg stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. WK Kellogg Co has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

