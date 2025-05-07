Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 22,300 Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Markforged were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markforged by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Stock Performance

Shares of Markforged stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Markforged Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

About Markforged

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Markforged had a negative net margin of 101.18% and a negative return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Co. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

