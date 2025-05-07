Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in InnSuites Hospitality Trust were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Profile

Shares of IHT stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Featured Stories

