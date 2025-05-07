Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $200,000 Stake in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,112 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in KORU Medical Systems were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 41,806.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 66,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KRMD. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on KORU Medical Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of KORU Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KORU Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

KORU Medical Systems stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

KORU Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.