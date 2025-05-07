Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SIFCO Industries were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SIFCO Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 466,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 42,862 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SIFCO Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

