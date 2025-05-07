Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $5,208,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of NREF stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $252.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 280.30 and a quick ratio of 280.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $18.09.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

NexPoint Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:NREF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 million. Research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 88.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.