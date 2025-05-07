Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 13,200 Shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Akso Health Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Akso Health Group by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 31,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akso Health Group Stock Performance

AHG opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. Akso Health Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Akso Health Group Profile

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

