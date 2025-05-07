Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for EQR Q2 Earnings

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Equity Residential in a report released on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EQR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.71.

NYSE EQR opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $78.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Equity Residential by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 483,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after buying an additional 263,622 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 150,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $46,262.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,340.34. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $384,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,634.42. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,217. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.73%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

