Retail Stocks To Watch Today – May 4th

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, and UnitedHealth Group are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that sell products or services directly to consumers—examples include department stores, supermarkets, and online retailers. Their price movements often reflect shifts in consumer spending patterns and overall economic confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $6.69 on Friday, reaching $287.21. The company had a trading volume of 113,968,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,860,479. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.82 and a 200-day moving average of $325.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $925.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.79, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $7.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,891,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,192,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.98. The company had a trading volume of 77,794,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,694,379. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $9.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.28. 30,732,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,372,060. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.07.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $398.72. 11,384,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,075. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $393.11 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $362.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

