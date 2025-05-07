Reviewing Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) and Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ)

Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ – Get Free Report) and Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legacy Reserves and Greenfire Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Greenfire Resources $822.97 million 0.38 -$100.50 million $1.18 3.87

Profitability

Legacy Reserves has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenfire Resources.

This table compares Legacy Reserves and Greenfire Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A Greenfire Resources 5.02% 5.40% 3.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Legacy Reserves and Greenfire Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Reserves 0 0 0 0 0.00 Greenfire Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Greenfire Resources has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.21%. Given Greenfire Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenfire Resources is more favorable than Legacy Reserves.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Legacy Reserves shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenfire Resources beats Legacy Reserves on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of approximately 164.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent covering natural gas, as well as oil and natural gas liquids. Legacy Reserves Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Midland, Texas. On June 18, 2019, Legacy Reserves Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

