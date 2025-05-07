Reviewing SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) and Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and Paysign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 5.35% 13.20% 5.58% Paysign 14.28% 30.64% 4.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Paysign shares are held by institutional investors. 59.7% of SPAR Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Paysign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

SPAR Group has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paysign has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SPAR Group and Paysign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Paysign 0 0 4 0 3.00

Paysign has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 160.42%. Given Paysign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paysign is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPAR Group and Paysign”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $228.87 million 0.11 $3.90 million $0.51 2.06 Paysign $58.38 million 2.21 $6.46 million $0.07 34.29

Paysign has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SPAR Group. SPAR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paysign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paysign beats SPAR Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management. It also provides remodel and retail transformation consisting of store remodels, store department resets, fixture and banner installations, pop-up store services, and store closings; and assembly and installation services, including assembly of merchandise in stores, in-store services, office setup/down-sizing services, and national in-home furniture assembly services. In addition, the company offers business analytics and insights services, such as product dashboards, stock out reporting, visit reporting, real-time service insights, and share of shelf analytics; and fulfillment and distribution services comprising distribution center staffing, point of purchase fulfillment services, kiosk prep, returns processing, picking and packing services, and inventory services. The company serves mass merchandisers; HBAs; pharmacies; and grocery, discount, dollar, convenience, cash and carry, home improvement, consumer electronics, automotive aftermarket, office supply, personal technology, beverage, household products, consumables, financial products, and independent stores. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card. The company markets its prepaid card solutions under the Paysign brand. Its primary market focus is on companies and municipalities that require a streamlined payment solution for rewards, rebates, payment assistance, and other payments to their customers, employees, agents, and others. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to Paysign, Inc. in April 2019. Paysign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

