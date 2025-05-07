Reviewing Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) & The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 17.10% 11.12% 1.06% Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 14.89% 13.62% 0.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $21.11 billion 3.07 $5.89 billion $14.16 11.56 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $17.44 billion 1.48 $2.60 billion $0.64 10.19

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ). Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $6.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 92.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The PNC Financial Services Group and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 2 6 9 1 2.50 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 1 2 0 0 1.67

The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $200.88, indicating a potential upside of 22.68%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Volatility and Risk

The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services. This segment serves consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, digital channels, ATMs, and through phone-based customer contact centers. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting; securities underwriting, loan syndications, customer-related trading, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions. It serves mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration services for high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, and their families; and multi-generational family planning services for ultra high net worth individuals and their families. It also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement plan fiduciary investment services for institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, and group and health insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. In addition, the company offers financial services, that includes asset management, transactional banking, corporate finance, financing, markets, trade finance, market information and research services to large corporations; cash management solutions; and various corporate banking services to small and medium-sized companies and large corporates, as well as private banking services. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.