Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 783,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $24,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

RCI opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.3611 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

