RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,117 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in RxSight were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,946,000 after buying an additional 96,464 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in RxSight by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,551,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,345,000 after acquiring an additional 381,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter worth $14,524,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 183,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RXST shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group downgraded RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $179,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,428.03. The trade was a 22.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RxSight Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of RXST opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About RxSight

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.