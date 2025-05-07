Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) Position Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 917.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 153.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 72,694 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,700,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Sable Offshore Price Performance

Shares of Sable Offshore stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $3,648,358.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,251,435.53. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

