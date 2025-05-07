Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Insider Juliette Stacey Purchases 11,086 Shares

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) insider Juliette Stacey acquired 11,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £4,988.70 ($6,661.37).

Sanderson Design Group Stock Performance

Shares of SDG stock opened at GBX 40.75 ($0.54) on Wednesday. Sanderson Design Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 115 ($1.54). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 3.92 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Sanderson Design Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanderson Design Group plc will post 8.8596491 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanderson Design Group

Sanderson Design Group is an international luxury interior furnishings company that designs, manufactures and markets wallpapers and fabrics together with a wide range of ancillary interior products.

The Group has three distinct pillars – brands, licensing and manufacturing – and design is at the heart of it all.

