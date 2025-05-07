Savara (SVRA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Savara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Savara Stock Performance
Shares of Savara stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70. Savara has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $5.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Savara Company Profile
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
