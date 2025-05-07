Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.59.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

