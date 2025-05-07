Scotiabank Raises GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $56.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GFL. UBS Group increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

GFL stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

