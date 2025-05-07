Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Position Cut by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,439 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,330,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,395 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,316,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,657,000 after buying an additional 1,081,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sealed Air by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,184 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Sealed Air by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,325,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,678,000 after acquiring an additional 846,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sealed Air by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,204,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,583,000 after acquiring an additional 178,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,000. This represents a 3.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

