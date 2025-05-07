Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Fortive’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Fortive in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the technology company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Fortive’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fortive’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of FTV opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fortive has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.05.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortive by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $237,308.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,585.65. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $2,530,223.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,296.36. This trade represents a 29.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

