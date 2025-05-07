Service Properties Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,102 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 11,393% compared to the average daily volume of 114 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. B. Riley started coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $344.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 12.87%.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,382 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 310.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 212,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 174,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 131,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

