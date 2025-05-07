Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.87 and traded as high as C$1.09. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 723,695 shares traded.

Sierra Metals Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$163.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 2.12.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

