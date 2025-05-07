Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $120.08 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 107,804 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.7% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $120,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

