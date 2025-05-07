Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $66.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group traded as high as $60.40 and last traded at $59.36, with a volume of 615752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.63.

Several other research firms have also commented on SKWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $327,096.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,876.32. The trade was a 61.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $242,759.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,987.20. This trade represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,132 shares of company stock valued at $620,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $328.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.