Soundwatch Capital LLC Has $648,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Soundwatch Capital LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.1% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 21,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 77,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 15,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

