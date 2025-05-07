SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 3,585.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPTN. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

SpartanNash Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,910.00 and a beta of 0.42. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is -8,800.00%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

