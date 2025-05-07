STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Position Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 39,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAA stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $923.16 million, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $49.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 259,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,883,855.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,137,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,618,840.08. This trade represents a 2.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,742,581 shares of company stock valued at $28,407,543 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STAAR Surgical

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Stories

