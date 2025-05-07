Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,797 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vale by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,349,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,891,000 after buying an additional 13,298,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,163,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557,888 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,721,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,228 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,305,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vale by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,965,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. Research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3758 per share. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

