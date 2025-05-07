Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,254 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in American States Water by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American States Water by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.46 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,687. This trade represents a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

