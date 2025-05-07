Stifel Financial Corp Buys 13,063 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 794.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 173,886 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 224,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CWI opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.