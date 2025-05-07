Stifel Financial Corp Buys 8,357 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 122,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 131,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 35,366 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

