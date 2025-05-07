Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,004 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1,004.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $572,560.05. This trade represents a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.20. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

