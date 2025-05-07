Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 248,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IVLU opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.