Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 24,873 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBXG stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

