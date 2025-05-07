Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in GATX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GATX by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in GATX by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in GATX by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $146.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.08 and a 200 day moving average of $154.78. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $168.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

