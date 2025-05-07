Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,515,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,987,000 after purchasing an additional 127,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 637,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,651,000 after buying an additional 220,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $89,192,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 474,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Citizens Jmp downgraded PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

PJT Partners Price Performance

NYSE:PJT opened at $142.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $190.28.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total transaction of $708,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at $324,301.12. This represents a 68.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

