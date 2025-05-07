Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bruker by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,687,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after purchasing an additional 313,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

