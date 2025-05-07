Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,616,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in International Game Technology by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,578,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,495,000 after purchasing an additional 787,543 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 283.6% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 71,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 52,516 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 96,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 93,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IGT opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.61. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

IGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

