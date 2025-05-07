Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Winmark were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,071,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 84,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Winmark by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 15,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Winmark by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 333,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WINA opened at $368.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.54. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $295.79 and a twelve month high of $431.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.36.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.03). Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

