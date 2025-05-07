Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $52.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,233,483.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,952,954.72. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 107,132 shares of company stock worth $5,249,355 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Guardant Health from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.32.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

