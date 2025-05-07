Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

