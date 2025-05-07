Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.52 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

DFIC stock opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

