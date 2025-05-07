Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.55 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPN. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $588.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $55.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

