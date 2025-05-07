Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.65 Million Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,796,000 after buying an additional 45,174 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 811,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,098,000 after acquiring an additional 143,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,968,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,459,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.87 and a 52 week high of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average is $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $455.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $99,117.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,281.14. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

