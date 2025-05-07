Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.88. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

