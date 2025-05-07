Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.88. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
