Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $883,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

BXMT stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -408.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $48,086.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,680.90. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,652 shares of company stock valued at $116,971. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.